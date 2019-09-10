Forty of the region’s young professionals — all of them younger than 40 — recently were selected to be part of the Delaware Business Times’ 2019 DBT 40.

Honorees will be profiled in the Oct. 15 issue of the Delaware Business Times.

A panel that included local business leaders, past winners and members of the DBT editorial team reviewed 90 finalists from 150 nominations.

The 40 honorees will be recognized from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 23 at The Waterfall, 3416 Philadelphia Pike, Claymont. Tickets are $90 at delawarebusinesstimes.com/dbt40.

The 2019 DBT 40 are: Nick Adams, 37, Wilmington, Wilmington Trust; Chloe Adkins, 20, Dover, Next Up; Melanie Augustin, 29, Wilmington, Zip Code Wilmington; Verlin Jay Alexander III, 37, Wilmington, Future Promises Foundation Inc.; Laura Dugan Bogart, 34, New Castle, Discover; Brinetta Bright, 30, New Castle, Linda’s Angels Childcare & Development Center; Brian Carney, 39, Wilmington, Blue Rock RiversEdge; Jonathan Contant, 32, Wilmington, Connections CSP Inc.; Louise Cummings-Lewis, 38, Hockessin, Endless Discoveries LLC; Michael Durstein, 28, Newark, Diamond State Financial Group; Bryce Fender, 23, Wilmington, Wilminvest LLC; Aiste Foreman, 36, Millsboro, Trabeona Travels; Kyle Gay, 33, Wilmington, Connolly Gallagher LLP; Matt Georgov, 29, Newark, Choice MedWaste; Rosetta Iskander Gillan, 33, Newark, Bloom Energy; Brittany Hazzard, 33, Dover, IMPACT Delaware Inc.; Christian Hudson, 38, Milton, Hudson Management; Suzanne Heron, 32, Wilmington, Lovett Advisors LLC; Natalie Hines, 26, Dover, Delaware Technical Community College; Garry Johnson, 24, Newark, First Founder’s Accelerator; Caitlyn Kuhn, 25, Magnolia, Pursuit for Peace; Tyler Kuhn, 26, Dover, Dover Federal Credit Union; Melanie Ross Levin, 39, Wilmington, Office of Women’s Advancement & Advocacy, DHR; Leann Moore, 29, Newark, University of Delaware Institute for Public Administration; Susan Morrison, 39, Wilmington, Delaware office of Fish & Richardson P.C.; Nicole Mozee, 28, Newark, Delaware Volunteer Legal Services; Milton Muldrow, 37, Wilmington, Wilmington University; Jennifer Painter, 38, Newark, Christiana Care Health System; Christine Rich, 32, Middletown, Blue Palm LLC; Justin Rodriguez, 29, Wilmington, CSC; Pete Santoro, 38, Wilmington, The Hernia Center at Christiana Care; Anna Corrine Stayton, 36, Dover, Delaware Bankers Association; Christina Summa, 29, Wilmington, WSFS Bank; Andrew Swiatowicz, 35, Wilmington, Delaware Dental Sleep; Medicine, Swiatowicz Dental Associates; Murali Theivanayagam, 34, Newark, DuPont Electronics & Imaging; Sandhya Thiyagarajan, 26, Newark, DuPont Electronics & Imaging; Amy Walls, 39, New Castle, Discover; Jai Wesley, 29, Wilmington, BPG|SPORTS - 76ers Fieldhouse; Lea Williams, 27, Newark, DuPont Electronics & Imaging; and Alex Yoh, 30, Wilmington, Delaware Blue Coats.