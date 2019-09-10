Outstanding Dreams Alpaca Farm, 24480 Pinetown Road, Preston, Maryland, will celebrate its 11th annual Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 21 and noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 22.

This event is held on the eastern shore of Maryland and features shopping, entertainment and the opportunity to meet these inquisitive and unique animals. See and feel the luxury fiber they produce and learn why the alpaca business is good for environmentally conscious individuals.

Activities will include fiber and spinning demonstrations, live music, locally made ice ceram, arts and crafts vendors, pony rides, alpaca fiber products, moon bounce and children’s games.

For more, visit outstandingdreamsfarm.com.