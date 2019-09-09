The Milford Police Department arrested seven people following a drug investigation.

On Thursday, September 5, the Milford Police Department Drug Unit, with the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s First State Fugitive Task Force, executed several arrest warrants and a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of McColley Street. Detectives located heroin, marijuana and drug paraphernalia inside the residence, where seven people were taken into custody.

Christopher M. Proetzel, 47, of Milford, was charged with manufactures, delivers or possesses with intent to manufacture, deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $12,500 secured bail. He was ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on September 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Dustin A Townsend, 26, of Millsboro, was charged with second-offense manufactures, delivers or possesses with intent to manufacture, deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also had two violation of probation capiases out of Sussex County Superior Court. Townsend was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $17,500 secured bail in reference to this investigation and $10,000 cash bail on each of the capiases. He was ordered to appear in Sussex County Superior Court on September 6 for capias return hearings and Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on September 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Richard L. Mclendon, 26, of Milford, was charged with manufactures, delivers or possesses with intent to manufacture, deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $7,500 secured bail. He was ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on September 9 for a preliminary hearing.

Roger E. Paradis Jr., 58, of Milford, was charged with manufactures, delivers or possesses with intent to manufacture, deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. Paradis also had an active warrant for his arrest stemming from another drug investigation and was charged with another count of manufactures, delivers or possesses with intent to manufacture, deliver a controlled substance. He was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $12,500 secured bail in reference to this investigation and $10,000 secured bail reference to the other investigation. He was ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on September 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Daniel O. Young, 34, of Milford, was charged with manufactures, delivers or possesses with intent to manufacture, deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with physical evidence- evidence suppression. Young was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $13,500 secured bail. He was ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on September 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Corey A. Johnson, 35, Milford, was charged with manufactures, delivers or possesses with intent to manufacture, deliver a controlled substance, second-degree conspiracy and possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was committed to the Department of Correction in default of $12,500 secured bail. He was ordered to appear in Sussex County Court of Common Pleas on September 12 for a preliminary hearing.

Joan S. Albino, 37, of Milford, was taken into custody on a failure to appear capias out of Kent County Court of Common Pleas. He was later released on $300 unsecured bail and ordered to appear in Kent County Court of Common Pleas on September 6 for a capias return hearing.