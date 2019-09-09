Deidre A. Taylor, 32, has been missing since Aug. 25.

The Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for Deidre A. Taylor, 32, of Dover.

Taylor was last seen Aug. 25 at the Alder Park Apartment, off Route 13 southbound in Dover.

Attempts to locate or contact Taylor have been unsuccessful and there is a true concern for her safety and welfare, police said.

Taylor is described as a white female, five feet tall, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a floral skirt, gray hooded sweatshirt and purple sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding Taylor’s whereabouts are asked to contact Troop 3 at 302-697-4454 or by calling 911. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.