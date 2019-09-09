Two suspects fled with cash early this morning.

The Dover Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred at 7-11 located at 449 South New Street in downtown Dover.

Two suspects, one with a gun, entered the business at 1:46 a.m. and demanded money, police said. The suspects then jumped over the counter and removed an undisclosed amount of cash from the register, fleeing northbound on foot.

The first suspect was described as a black male, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The second suspect was described as a light-skinned black male, wearing a red, blue and green hooded sweatshirt.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the department at (302)736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.