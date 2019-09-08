Delaware State Police have identified the pedestrian who died in a collision with a car Friday night on Dupont Boulevard (U.S. Route 113) in Frankford.

Delaware State Police have identified the pedestrian who died in a collision with a car Friday night on Dupont Boulevard (U.S. Route 113) in Frankford.

Patsy A. Baine Woreman, 56, of Frankford, died in the collision that happened at about 9:55 p.m., on U.S. Route 113 north of Berry Road.

Police said a 2010 Lexus HS250H driven by a 22-year-old Landenberg, Pennsylvania man, was traveling south on U.S. Route 113 in the right lane.

Baine Woreman was trying to cross the southbound lanes on foot and walked into the path of the Lexus, police said. She was thrown to the shoulder of the roadway and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Lexus came to a controlled stop and remained there.

Police said Baine Woreman wasn't using a marked crosswalk, wasn't wearing reflective clothing and wasn't carrying a flashlight.

The driver of the Lexus and an adult female passenger in the vehicle were both properly restrained and were not injured, police said.

The southbound lanes of Route 113 were closed for about three hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.

Police are still investigating and are asking anyone with information to call Cpl. Burns of the Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit at 302-644-5020 or Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or to use the website www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.