Police said a 15-year-old student at the school had been involved in an altercation, and when staff intervened, he made remarks that caused concern about him returning to the school with a gun.

On Friday, troopers were contacted by the Sussex Tech administration about statements that were made by a Sussex Tech student, Andrew West, 15, of Millsboro.

Police said West had been involved in an altercation at the school, during which he became extremely disorderly, causing staff to intervene. During this intervention, West made remarks of a concerning nature, police said.

Further investigation determined that these implicit slang remarks made by West translated to him intending to return to the school with a gun, police said.

On Saturday, detectives from the Troop 4 Youth Aid Division went to West’s residence where he was taken in to custody without incident and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with one count of felony terroristic threatening. He was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to a youth facility on $5,000 cash bail while awaiting another court appearance.