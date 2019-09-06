Sen. Tom Carper, D-Delawre, top Democrat on the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, released a statement Sept. 6 in reaction to the antitrust investigation opened by the U.S. Department of Justice on the state of California and Ford Motor Company, Honda Motor Company, Volkswagen and BMW for their agreement that will protect clean air, promote American jobs and support the development of cars of the future.

“This investigation is nothing but an attempt by the Trump administration to retaliate against these companies and stoke fear in others,” said Carper. “If we should be investigating anything, it should be what is good for our planet in reducing automobile emissions and promoting job creation. If we should be investigating anything, it should be how to get more automakers to sign on to a common sense agreement that California has developed. The California agreement is valid. Instead of governing by intimidation, the Trump administration should accept that automakers want this administration to abandon its reckless and illegal proposal and strike an agreement with California that gives them certainty and predictability while fostering the development of the next generation of cleaner vehicles. The administration’s alternative to the California deal will catapult the automotive sector into years of litigation and economic disarray.”

“It is absurd that the same federal agencies that first tried to reduce the California agreement to a ‘PR stunt’ are now feigning concern over its legal consequences,” said Carper. “Really, it’s ironic, given that this administration’s alternative to this agreement actually is illegal. For automakers that have not already agreed to join the California deal, I’ll say this: if it was ever unclear that this administration does not have your company and workers’ best interests at heart, let that be known today.”