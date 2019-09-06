Beebe Oncology Services will host Not Just for Men: Dinner with the Docs from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 23 at VFW Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way, Ocean View.

Doors will open at 5 p.m. for free flu shots. The event is free but pre-registration is required by Sept. 16 at notjustformen2019.eventbrite.com.

Men are encouraged to bring their significant other to this event as there will be opportunities to engage in conversations with Beebe physicians about a variety of health topics. The event will feature food, prizes and raffles for guests.

Event speakers include Delbert Kwan, of Beebe Urology, who will discuss topics of aging and sexual health; Matthew Tulloch, of Beebe Family Practice – Beacon, who will present on aging and wellness care; and Judy Pierson, a psychologist in Sussex County, who will touch on men’s mental health and aging.

“I am excited to meet with community members who are seeking information on health and wellness,” said Kwan. “Our presentations will offer answers on thought-provoking topics that apply to not just men, but the significant other in their life as they age together.”

For more, email cancerscreeningnavigator@beebehealthcare.org or call 645-3169.