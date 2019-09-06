Beebe Healthcare and community members will join together from 5:30 to 8 p. m. Sept. 19 at Hudson Fields, 29763 Eagle Crest Road, Milton, for Beeb Goes Purple, to create awareness and reduce the stigma surrounding addiction.

Beebe Goes Purple is a free event and open to the public in coordination with Sussex County Health Coalition’s Delaware Goes Purple Initiative. The event will be held at Hudson Fields in Milton, thanks to Christian and Julie Hudson.

“By ‘Going Purple,’ our community can make a difference. We can choose to support one another, embrace empathy for those struggling with addiction, and to celebrate those in recovery,” said Kim Blanch, community services manager with Beebe Healthcare Population Health.

“This event will offer resources and a step toward connecting, informing and creating awareness in the community that addiction should not be stigmatized,” said Blanch. “We need to let those who are struggling with substance use disorder know that they are not alone and that by coming together, we can offer support and share our stories. Realizing that every one of us is touched by addiction in some way will help us shed the stigma.”

All ages are welcome to attend as we hear from local speakers, connect to resources, listen to live music, participate in a raffle and have food and ice cream from Zogg’s Sea Hogg Food and Two Dips. Both trucks will donate a portion of the proceeds to the Beebe’s Population Health through the Beebe Medical Foundation.

Hope for Success, a local band made up of students, will kick off the festivities at 5:30 p.m. The audience will then be welcomed by Beebe’s Behavioral Health nurses, who will highlight the resources available at the event and introduce the speakers:

Mike Lewis, a Beebe Healthcare team member, who will share his story of recovery.

Scott Kammerer, of SoDel Concepts, who will also share his insights and the power of a second chance.

“SoDel Concepts was founded on second chances,” said Kammerer. “Matt Haley was a testament to that, and our company is committed to honoring our past, and continuing the tradition of giving opportunities to people who have struggled with addiction.”

The event will wrap up with a show from The Stumble, a band made up of Beebe Emergency Department team members.