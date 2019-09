Registered Democrats living in the 36th Representative District are encouraged to attend the meeting of the RD set for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 at Arena’s Restaurant, 200 NE Front St., Milford.

The meeting starts promptly at 7 p.m. with guest speaker, Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long.

All registered Democrats in the Sussex County 36th RD are encouraged to attend, and current members are encouraged to bring friends.

For more, email dfriedla@comcast.net.