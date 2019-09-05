The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Sept. 5 for Wattay Accounting, 28 S. Walnut St., Milford.

Chamber staff, members and ambassadors joined the Wattay team in celebrating as they grow their original operation in Smyrna by adding their new location in Milford.

Wattay Accounting is a full-service CPA firm providing complete tax compliance and preparation services, professional accounting, consulting and strategic direction for clients. Among the products and services provided by the firm are general bookkeeping and accounting, Quickbooks set up and training, certified financial statements, tax return preparation, business consulting, tax planning services, estate planning, IRS resolution services and startup and entrepreneurial service.

Staff members at Wattay have been involved with the CDCC as volunteers and as active attendees at chamber events. In addition, Dana Wattay has served on the CDCC board of directors for several years and is an integral part of the executive committee. He is also a 2012 graduate of the Leadership Central Delaware program.

For more, visit wattayaccounting.com or call 724-9237.