The Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold two public information sessions Sept. 9 detailing a new program that will provide incentives to Delaware businesses to install refrigeration systems less harmful to the environment than systems currently used by many businesses and organizations in the state.

Session one is set for 11 a.m. at DNREC offices, 391 Lukens Drive, New Castle; session two is set for 6 p.m. at DNREC’s State Street Commons offices, 100 W. Water St., Dover.

DNREC’s Division of Climate, Coastal, & Energy plans to launch the new “Cool Switch — Low Impact Refrigerant Program” later this month. Some refrigerants, like hydrofluorocarbons, are a greenhouse gas that have significant impact on global warming. The public information sessions will discuss how the new DNREC program will offer incentives for new systems or upgrades of existing systems to participating municipalities, businesses, nonprofits and industries.

For more, call 735-3489 or email robert.underwood@delaware.gov.