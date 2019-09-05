The Optimist Club of Sussex County announced its 2019-20 meeting dates.

The club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m. the first and third Mondays of each month, September through May, at JD Shuckers, 21710 Roth Ave., Georgetown.

Meeting dates are Sept. 16; Oct. 7 and 21; Nov. 4 and 18; Dec. 2 and 16; Jan. 6 and 20, 2020; Feb. 3 and 17, 2020; March 2 and 16, 2020; April 6 and 20, 2020; and May 4 and 18, 2020.

All Sussex County residents who would like to promote optimism and help children develop to their full potential are encouraged to join.

For more, email sussexoptimist@gmail.com.