29-year-old Kyle A. Strickland

The Milford Police Department arrested a man after investigating a motorcycle crash.

Just after midnight on August 11, police responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision on Silicato Parkway. Their investigation found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle left the roadway and struck a curb, resulting in injuries for both of the motorcycle's occupants. They were transported by EMS to Bayhealth Sussex Campus to be treated for their injuries.

The operator was identified as 29-year-old Kyle A. Strickland, of Milford. According to police, Strickland was operating the motorcycle while impaired, initially left the scene of the collision and failed to call for medical assistance for his passenger. He also did not have a valid license.

Following the investigation, a warrant was obtained and Strickland was arrested on Monday, September 2. He was charged with first-degree vehicular assault, leaving the scene of a collision resulting in injury, DUI and various traffic offenses. He was later released on his own recognizance.