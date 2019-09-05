State police are investigating crash that happened at about 1:53 p.m. today

After a fatal crash this afternoon, police have closed Wrangle Hill Road at School House Road east of U.S. Route 13 near Delaware City.

State police are in the early stages of investigating the single-vehicle crash that happened at about 1:53 p.m. More details will be released as they become available.

Police said drivers will experience significant delays in the area and are advised to seek alternate routes.

For updated road closure information and traffic conditions, see the website http://www.deldot.gov/Traffic/travel_advisory/index.shtml#advisories.