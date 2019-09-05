Dover International Speedway will pay tribute to the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks with the annual 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive, set for 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 11 at Dover Downs Hotel & Casino, 1131 N. Dupont Highway.

This marks the 14th consecutive year that Dover International Speedway, Dover Downs Hotel & Casino and the Blood Bank of Delmarva have partnered together for this event, dating to 2006.

In appreciation to all who register this year, each person will receive a pair of general admission tickets to the Oct. 6 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Dover International Speedway.

“The Sept. 11, 2001, tragedies remain vivid in the minds of all who lived through it and experienced the immediate aftermath,” said Mike Tatoian, president and CEO of Dover International Speedway. “Our annual blood drive is a significant way for the community to remember those sacrifices and contribute to an important cause.”

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Oct. 6 is the first race of the Round of 12 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series postseason. It is also the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in Dover International Speedway’s history and the final race of the Monster Mile’s 50th Anniversary season. Dover will be the 10th track in the country to host 100 or more NASCAR Cup Series events.

The 9/11 Memorial Blood Drive is open to the public and appointments should be scheduled by calling 888-825-6638 or visiting delmarvablood.org. Although advance appointments are strongly encouraged, walk-in donors will be welcomed and taken as time permits.