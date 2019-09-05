Esmerelda is known as a sweetheart

Esmerelda was found as a stray, practically still a puppy, deaf and sick.

The shy one-year-old recovered at Brandywine Valley SPCA, warming up to shelter staff and volunteers, who now know her as a big sweetheart. But Esmerelda has a sad story only she can tell, and she finds the shelter environment stressful.

Esmerelda has done well with children and would love to meet any future canine siblings in the forever home she so longs for.

Good news! Esmerelda qualifies for the Furricane Dorian Special, in which any large adult dog (one year old and/or over 40 pounds) or adult cat (over six months old) can be adopted with no fee through September 15. She is waiting at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's Georgetown campus.