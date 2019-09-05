Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, released a statement Sept. 5 on his ongoing work to build bipartisan support for commonsense gun safety legislation.

“While the House and Senate have been out of session over the past month, America’s epidemic of gun violence has continued to devastate communities and families across the country,” said Coons. “In August alone, mass shootings claimed the lives of more than 50 innocent Americans.”

“Over the last month, I’ve been in regular contact with Democratic and Republican colleagues alike, working earnestly to find a way forward on gun safety legislation,” said Coons. “In the last week, I have had positive, constructive conversations with Trump administration officials and Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pennsylvania, Joe Manchin, D-West Virginia, Chris Murphy, D-Connecticut, and Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, among others, about potential legislative proposals that are positive steps forward and meaningfully improve our gun safety laws.”

“In addition to working to expand background checks, I am focused on building support for a bipartisan bill that I have with Sen. Toomey, the NICS Denial Notification Act, and I have been encouraged by recent conversations I’ve had with Senate Republicans and Administration officials about the bill,” said Coons. “This commonsense legislation would simply provide states with information to help them enforce existing laws against individuals who attempt to purchase firearms but are prohibited from owning guns.”

“Bipartisan support for gun safety legislation is growing, and there is an opportunity for the president to lead,” said Coons. “As the Senate prepares to return to Washington next week, I will continue working directly with my Republican colleagues in the Senate and with administration officials to try and find a bipartisan way forward.”