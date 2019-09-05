Beebe Healthcare is offering free flu clinics for the community through the end of November.

Influenza viruses change often, so an annual vaccination is recommended. Vaccinations will be provided to adults only — 18 and older — at clinics. Parents should contact their child's physician or the Division of Public Health for information about pediatric vaccinations.

Beebe will host free flu clinics at a new location in 2019. Clinics will be held at Beebe Healthcare’s Lighthouse Plaza location in the conference room adjacent to Beebe Physical Rehabilitation Services. Clinics will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Sept. 16 through Nov. 18. Beebe also provides free health screenings, including flu shots, at health events across Sussex County to better serve the community.

Additional locations and dates include:

— 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 15, Bethel AME Church, 329 Mulberry Street, Milton

— 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 18, Crossroads Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown

— 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 22, Mt. Zion AME Church, 18211 Beach Highway, Ellendale

— Noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 25, Lewes Senior Center, 32083 Janice Road

— 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 2, Beebe Lab Express - Millville, 32550 Doc’s Place

— 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 5, Rabbit’s Ferry Center, 19112 Robinsonville Road, Lewes

— 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 8, Sussex County YMCA, 20080 Church Street, Rehoboth Beach

— 1:30 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9, CAMP Rehoboth, 37 Baltimore Ave.

— 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9, Beebe Lab Express - Georgetown, 21635 Biden Ave.

— 2 to 5 p.m. Oct. 10, Beebe Lab Express - Millsboro, 28538 Dupont Blvd.

— 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 13, Epworth Church, 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth Beach

— 8 to 10 a.m. Oct. 18, Rehoboth Beach Fire Department, East Bay, 219 Rehoboth Ave.

— 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20, Lewes Presbyterian Church, 133 Kings Highway

— Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 23, Advanced Care Clinic Long Neck, 32060 Long Neck Road, Millsboro

— 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 24, Beebe Lab Express - Milton, 614 Mulberry St.

— 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 26, St. Jude’s Catholic Church, 152 Tulip Drive, Lewes

— Noon to 3 p.m. Oct. 26, Beebe Lab Express - Rehoboth Health Campus, 18941 John J. Williams Highway

— 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 29, Ocean View VFW, Mason Dixon Post 7234, 29265 Marshy Hope Way

For more on the clinics, call 645-3337 or visit beebehealthcare.org/calendar and click “2019 Free Flu Clinics.”