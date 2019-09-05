Delaware educators who work in high-needs districts or content areas are eligible to apply for this year’s High Needs Educator Student Loan Payment program.

Created under Gov. John Carney, Delaware’s educator student loan repayment program provides eligible educators with up to $2,000 a year to repay their student loans. Educators who work in certification areas in which Delaware has a shortage or educators who work in Delaware high-needs schools are eligible to apply.

Educators can apply for the loan repayment program at doe.k12.de.us/page/3846 through 4:30 p.m. Oct. 1.

For the 2019-2020 academic year, the budget for this program increased to $700,000.

For more, visit youtu.be/_DEc-bGclvM.