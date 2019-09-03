Location to be announced

Milton Theatre’s Zombie Fest 2019 was canceled after negotiations with the Town of Milton failed, but thanks to public outcry and the support of other towns, the show will go on.

A plan for the festival was approved in July by the Milton Town Council, but organizers say it wasn’t enough to make it “viable.”

The plan allowed Union Street, between Magnolia Street and the Federal/Union Street intersection, to close from 5 until 10 p.m., and four food trucks on Union Street from noon until 10 p.m. It also allowed for Union Street, extending to Atlantic Street, to be closed for the festival’s signature “zombie walk,” but only for a short time.

According to Milton Theatre marketing director John Lacap, that plan was only submitted as a last-ditch effort after talks with the town failed.

“Since March, we’d been going back and forth with them on what they would allow and, finally, we said ‘Can you tell us what it is that you will approve? And we will file the paperwork for that and we’ll see if we can make it work,’” Lacap said. “So that’s what they told us. No vendors, four food trucks, close the road only for the zombie walk.”

In comparison, the festival had eight food trucks last year and Lacap said they were running out of food. About 5,000 people attended.

“A larger event was submitted initially to the town,” said Town Manager Kristy Rogers. “After town staff review, it was determined the proposed plan would not logistically work in the downtown area.”

At the application deadline, Rogers had not clarified what wouldn’t work. However, at the July town council meeting, councilmember Emory West expressed discontent with having to close Union Street, before voting “with reservations” to allow the submitted plan.

Zombie Fest stood to benefit several charities. Organizers knew the approved plan was too small to make it successful, but they didn’t cancel immediately in hopes they could think of something creative enough to make it work.

“We knew a lot of people were looking forward to it,” Lacap said.

Ultimately, the theatre announced August 22 the cancellation on Facebook.

“In order to keep the festival free and in downtown Milton, and accommodate the crowds, closing a portion of Union Street for the day would have been necessary,” the post stated. “We came to the conclusion that it [would] be too downgraded, that it [would] no longer be able to pay for itself and still contribute to the charities involved.”

Many of the people who planned to attend the festival expressed their displeasure with the cancellation on social media. On Twitter, actress Aubrey Plaza, a Wilmington native, wrote “tragedy of all tragedies #miltonzombiesunite.”

Other towns started reaching out to the theatre to offer to host the beloved festival.

“After the cancellation we received a lot of support online and a lot of neighboring towns wanted to transfer it to another location,” Lacap said. “Right now there are two offers we are choosing from. We will probably have a decision at the end of this week or next.”

Zombie Fest will held on the original date of October 19 and will still benefit Milton charities.

“We’re very excited,” Lacap said. “But we are still disappointed it’s not going to be in Milton.”