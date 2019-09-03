The 2019 Wilmington Heart Walk, set for 8 to 11 a.m. Sept. 8 at Tubman Garrett Park, Shipyard Drive on the Riverfront in Wilmington, will welcome 3,000 walkers to a high-energy 5K designed to promote physical activity and heart-healthy living for the whole family.

The Wilmington Heart Walk is part of the American Heart Association’s Healthy for Good initiative, aimed at encouraging Delawareans to make even one small change in their behavior to improve health and wellness.

Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in the U.S., claiming nearly a million American lives a year, more than all forms of cancer combined. Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and the leading cause of long-term disability in all Americans.

All funds will go towards research and education and will move AHA toward its 2020 mission goal, of reducing cardiovascular deaths and stroke by 20% while improving the health of all Americans by 20% by 2020.

Mark DegliObizzi, executive vice president of Ralph G. DegliObizzi & Sons, and his wife Kathie, along with, Todd Goodman, associate general counsel, Delmarva Power will serve as joint chairs of the walk.

For registration and more, visit bit.ly/2PGhXH7.