Special Olympics Delaware announced five Delaware schools — Benjamin Banneker Elementary, Lulu Ross Elementary, Caesar Rodney High School, Thomas McKean High School and Middletown High School — were named official National Banner Unified Champion Schools for their commitment to inclusion.

Determined by Special Olympics Inc. in order to receive this designation, each school met 10 standards of excellence focusing on unified sports, inclusive youth leadership and whole-school engagement. Only 173 schools in the U.S. received this distinction for the 2018-19 school year.

To become eligible for National Banner status, all five schools were named Delaware Banner Schools for the 2017-18 school year.

The five schools were repeat winners in Delaware this past school year, along with six new schools: Major George S. Welch Elementary, West Seaford Elementary, F.N. Postlethwait Middle School, P.S. DuPont Middle School, Cape Henlopen High School and Dover High School.

In addition, Caesar Rodney High School was one of 34 schools nationally to be named to the ESPN Honor Roll for Unified Champion Schools. More on that story can be found at es.pn/2zP502I.

For more, visit bit.ly/2EnQXVD.