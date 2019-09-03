Jessie Micchelli from Michael Waite & Jessie In the Morning on The New Mix 99.5 WJBR will host a Sip and Shop event from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 12, at Great Stuff Savvy Resale, located in the Talleyville Center, 3619A Silverside Road, Wilmington, with proceeds benefiting the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition.

Guests will sip, shop and help kickoff the 10th anniversary of Great Stuff Savvy Resale, and learn about the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s upcoming Oct. 21 event, “An Evening with Randy Fenoli,” designer, fashion and beauty expert, star of TLC's “Say Yes To The Dress” and “Say Yes to the Dress: America” and author of "It's All About The Dress.”

Refreshments and light fare will be provided. RSVP is required by Sept. 9 to 478-7890 or dmaahs@debreastcancer.org.

Net proceeds benefit the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition’s statewide programs and services.

For more, visit greatstuffresale.com or debreastcancer.org.