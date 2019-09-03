Due to the predicted inclement weather from Hurricane Dorian on Sept. 6, CHEER is cancelling its Trap Pond Fall Festival — but all seven CHEER centers will be open Sept. 6 and Fall Festival activities will take place at the centers.

Centers hosting Fall Festival activities are CHEER at Georgetown, Thurman Adams State

Service Center, 546 S. Bedford St., Georgetown; CHEER at Greenwood, 41 Schulze Road, Greenwood; CHEER at Long Neck, 26089 Shoppes at Long Neck, Millsboro; CHEER at Ocean View, 30637 Cedar Neck Road, Ocean View; CHEER at Roxana, Pyle Health and Social Services Center, 34314 Pyle Center Road, Frankford; CHEER at Milton, 24855 Broadkill Road, Milton; Harbour Lights CHEER Center at Lewes, 34211 Woods Edge Drive, Lewes; and CHEER Community Center, 20520 Sand Hill Road, Georgetown.

The Trap Pond menu of fried chicken will be served for lunch at the centers on Friday. CHEER members can use their Fall Festival ticket for lunch payment and, in addition, receive one free meal voucher that can be used at a CHEER center before the end of September. Transportation to and from the centers can be provided. Call a local center director for transportation details.

Non-CHEER members who purchased picnic tickets can visit any local CHEER center on Friday to enjoy the “hurricane party” activities or request a refund. Vendors who had reserved a table at Trap Pond can either exhibit at a CHEER Center of their choice on Friday or request a refund. For refunds, call 515-3063.

For more, including local CHEER centers, visit cheerde.com.