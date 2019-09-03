The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of the railroad crossing on Avenue of Honor, between Bethesda Road and Patriots Way, Georgetown, from 5 a.m. Sept. 23 to 11:59 p.m. Sept. 25, for railroad maintenance.

Delmarva Central Railroad will resurface and perform general maintenance at its crossing on Avenue of Honor.

Eastbound detour route is Avenue of Honor to Bethesda Road onto Patriots Way and return to Avenue of Honor. Westbound detour route is Avenue of Honor onto Patriots Way to Bethesda Road and back to Avenue of Honor.

Detour signage will be posted.