The Historic Lewes Farmer Market, set for 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 7 at George H.P. Smith Park, at Dupont and Johnson avenues in downtown Lewes, heads into fall with seasonal produce including figs, Asian pears, fennel, lettuces, arugula, fresh ginger, and apples.

There’s still peaches, melons, tomatoes, hot peppers, red peppers, lima beans and sweet corn, along with grass-fed beef, lamb and pork, chicken, plus eggs, milk, yogurt, cheese, jams, honey, soaps, pastries, apple-cider donuts, cut-flowers and herbs.

Executive Chef Sean Corea, from Fork + Flask at Nage in Rehoboth Beach, will demo an early fall meal made with seasonal produce from the market at 10 a.m. in the demo tent. Corea attended the Culinary Institute of America and was recently named 2019 best chef downstate by Delaware Today.

The market offers food stamps at the market. The HLFM matches up to $20 each participant each week with HLFM bonus bucks. SNAP participants are encouraged to come to the food stamps tent at the market to pick up the bonus $20. In addition to food stamps, the market welcomes participants in Delaware's Women, Infants and Children program. WIC coupons can be used to purchase fresh fruits and vegetables at the market.

Parking can be found at the Shields Elementary School and Lewes School parking lots at the intersection of Savannah Road and Sussex Drive.

For more, visit historiclewesfarmersmarket.org or call 644-1436.