The 11th annual Kent County Economic Summit, presented in partnership between Delaware Technical Community College Terry Campus and the Central Delaware Business and Entrepreneurship Consortium, will be held Sept. 17 in the Del-One Conference Center on the Terry Campus, 100 Campus Drive, Dover.

The summit, which focuses on improving the economic conditions and quality of life in Kent County, will feature roundtable discussions on how businesses can attract and develop skilled talent, as well as a presentation from Linda Parkowski, executive director of the Kent County Economic Partnership.

Charlie Vincent, executive director of Spur Impact Associates and organizer of the Millennial Summit, will moderate a roundtable focused on how to attract and retain young professionals. Joining Vincent will be Scott Becker, owner of Coastal Car Wash and member of the Greater Kent Committee; Linda Arrey Nkwenti, author, speaker, non-profit consultant, and a captain in the U.S. Air Force; and Verity Watson, lobbyist at Ruggerio Willson & Associates and president of Next Generation-South.

The second roundtable, moderated by Richard Rexrode, Delaware Tech business department chair, will look at talent attraction and opportunities. Joining Rexrode will be Dave Hugg, Dover’s director of planning and inspections; Eric Norenberg, Milford’s city manager; Mike Petit de Mange, Kent County Levy Court county administrator; and Jeremy Rothwell, Smyrna’s senior planner.

The summit opens with breakfast, check-in/registration, and networking at 7:30 a.m., with the agenda program running from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Summit registration is open at dtcc.edu/economicsummit or by calling 857-1400. Individual registration is $35, which includes breakfast and lunch. Exhibitor tables are available for $100, which includes one individual registration, and sponsorship opportunities begin at $250 and include a minimum of two individual registrations.