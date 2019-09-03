Bayhealth will host a movie night screening of “The Secret Life of Pets” on Oct. 5 at DE Turf, 4000 Bay Road, Milford, with gates open at 5 p.m. and the movie beginning shortly after sunset between 8:15 and 8:30 p.m.

The free event is open to the community and will feature family-friendly fun including lawn games, music and Bayhealth displays.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Bayhealth will provide free popcorn and candy, while supplies last, and concessions will be available for an additional cost.

Guests should park in parking lots A and B. The event will be held on Field 3.

RSVP at bayhealth.org/movienight.