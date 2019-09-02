The crash happened Sunday at about 6:27 p.m., on Voshells Mill Star Hill Road south of Dover

Two people died in a motorcycle crash Sunday south of Dover.

At about 6:27 p.m., a 2001 Suzuki Katana 600 motorcycle was traveling east on Voshells Mill Star Hill Road east of Burton Drive in front of Star Hill Elementary School.

Police said the motorcycle was traveling at a high speed, and the driver failed to negotiate a left curve. The motorcycle traveled off the south edge of the road, striking a concrete curb. The motorcycle continued east through a grassy area in front of the school before striking a tree and throwing both the driver and passenger.

The driver, Brendon M. Harden, 19, wasn't wearing a helmet or any type of protective clothing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, Kiarra A. Hickman, 20, wasn't wearing a helmet or any type of protective clothing. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Harden didn't have a motorcycle endorsement license.

Voshells Mill Star Hill Road was closed for more than three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.

For those who need assistance after the sudden death of a loved one, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit/Delaware Victim Center is available to offer support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll free hotline, 1-800 VICTIM-1, which is 1-800-842-8461.