The Delaware State Police arrested two Harrington residents in connection with the distribution of illegal drugs Thursday.

Members of the Kent County Drug Unit and the Governor’s Task Force searched a home located on Cozy Woods Drive, Harrington. The search warrant was related to an ongoing investigation into the distribution of crack cocaine involving Angeline Levan, 51, and James A. Johnson, 49, police said.

Upon entering the residence, Levan was taken into custody without incident. Police reported that Levan’s 17-year-old daughter was also in the home, and James Johnson had departed before police conducted the warrant.

Police found 140.46 grams of cocaine, 61.35 grams of crack cocaine and more than $2,500 in suspected drug proceeds.

Levan was transported to Troop 3 where she was charged with: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 4 quantity, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 4 quantity, conspiracy second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Levan was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Delores J. Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution on $22,500 cash only bond.

Johnson later turned himself in at Troop 3 where he was charged with the following: possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 4 quantity, two counts of possession of a controlled substance in a tier 5 quantity, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in a tier 4 quantity, conspiracy second degree, endangering the welfare of a child and possession of drug paraphernalia

Johnson was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $22,500 cash only bond.