A team from the Dover Post visited Dover Downs to check out the new look for Michele's Steakhouse and Lounge.

Big change is happening at Michele’s Steakhouse and Lounge in Dover Downs. The classic restaurant has held onto its original name, but there’s a lot you might not recognize: a new location within Dover Downs, new cocktail options, and live background music to add to a WHOLE new vibe.

We were invited to see the changes first hand and dine with Phil Juliano, SVP and CMO of Twin Rivers Worldwide, and Nick Polcino Jr., VP and GM of Dover Downs Hotel and Casino. They shared that the “new” Michele’s is just the beginning of their long-term vision for Dover Downs.

The dining experience began with a beautiful cheese board and sampling of their signature cocktails, with The Island Love and Dover Berry Basket quickly becoming favorites. Still, the presentation of their smoky Old Fashion evoked some oohs and aahs as smoke billowed out of the warmed glass, a big hit for any bourbon enthusiast.

Appetizers of seared scallops and mini crab cakes over a succotash medley soon followed, and we gotta be honest: we could not come to a decision about which was better … you really can’t go wrong with either choice. The lovely serving staff brought out salads next, including two versions of your classic Caesar, one with chicken and the other with grilled salmon, and a salad they call the Tailgate, which included boiled eggs, olives and a red wine vinegar and Parmesan.

The team served a medley of main dishes and sides: New York Strip steak cooked medium, Seared Chilean Sea Bass, Braised Duck, House Smoked Prime rib sandwich with Lobster mac and cheese, creamed corn with bacon and broccoli au gratin. Even with the rich, delicious entrees, we couldn’t resist the desserts that followed: Creme Brulee, Classic Cheesecake and fresh poached peaches with Mascarpone.

Our team was impressed with the entire meal, which was prepared and presented by an all-star team, as well: Jim Lake, Senior Director of Food & Beverage, Shalisa Alexander Manager of Michele’s , Frank Martucci Corporate Director of Beverage and Nightlife, and of course Head Chef Mike Boggs.

The Dover Post team highly recommends our readers get reacquainted with the new Michele’s Steakhouse and Lounge which is now located on the first floor, right by the check-in as you enter the lobby, and is open Monday through Thursday. In November, they plan on expanding and adding more open space and Mediterranean-style seating to stay true to ongoing improvements planned throughout the facility.