Sussex Technical High School’s staff was joined by 16 new or promoted teachers and staff members with more than 165 combined years of experience.

Newly hired or promoted staff members for the 2019-20 academic year include:

— Deangello Eley, promoted to assistant principal and dean of students. A Sussex Technical High School graduate, Eley holds a bachelor’s in paralegal studies from Wesley College, a master in administration of justice from Wilmington University and a doctorate in school leadership from Wilmington University. He has worked for the last nine years as a criminal justice teacher at Sussex Technical High School and previously worked as a hearing officer with Family Court.

— G. Batten, new teaching assistant and director of marching band. A graduate of Sussex Technical High School, Batten has a bachelor’s degree in music performance from Delaware State University. She has been band administrative and instructional assistant at Sussex Tech for the past four years.

— Evelyn Calandra, new Spanish teacher. Calandra holds a bachelor’s in education and communication disorders from Dominican College of Blauvelt, a master’s degree in communication science and disorders from Montclair State University and took coursework to obtain her certification in Spanish. She worked as a bilingual speech and language pathologist for 17 years and as a Spanish teacher in New York and New Jersey for the last nine years. Born in Cuba, she came to the U.S. when she was young.

— Susan Cox-Cannon, new special education secretary. Cox-Cannon has been guidance secretary at Seaford High School for the past 13 years, and previously worked as a regional inside sales representative for Perdue Farms for 15 years.

— Andie Davis, new English teacher. Davis holds a bachelor’s in liberal studies from Salisbury University and a master's in education and special education from Wilmington University, and is pursuing her doctorate in literacy from Salisbury University. She has worked as a teacher for the past 11 years, including in Maryland, with the Seaford and Laurel school districts and with Sussex Academy.

— Sarah Donald, new special education teacher. Donald holds a bachelor’s in elementary education from Wilmington University. She has been a special education teacher with the Sussex Consortium for the last eight years and is autism certified.

— T.J. Dukes, new electrical teacher. A Sussex Technical High School graduate, Dukes holds a master's in elementary education and school leadership from Wilmington University. He previously worked as the heating, ventilation and air conditioning instructor at Sussex Technical High School for five years and at J.M. Tawes Technology and Career Center in Maryland for one year, has been a part-time electrical and HVAC contractor for the last five years, and was an electrical department manager and HVAC service technician at a Seaford business for five years. He most recently was an associate principal in the Seaford School District.

— Lacey Eckert, new math teacher. A Sussex Technical High School graduate, Eckert holds a bachelor’s in mathematics from Salisbury University and a master's in school leadership from Wilmington University. She has worked for the last seven years as a math teacher at Caesar Rodney High School.

— Sean Hopkins, new teaching assistant. Hopkins holds a bachelor’s and master's in business administration from Wesley College. He has been a math teacher at Seaford High School for two years, and an instructor at Wesley College.

— Jennifer Kidder, new special education teacher. Kidder holds a bachelor’s in elementary education and exceptional children from the University of Delaware. She has worked as a math teacher in the Seaford School District for the past 15 years.

— Emma Loughran, new English teacher. Loughran holds a bachelor’s in English and creative writing from the University of Delaware and a master's in secondary education from Wilmington University. She recently completed a year-long residency at Indian River High School in conjunction with Wilmington University.

— Sara Parrish, new social studies teacher. Parrish holds a bachelor’s in political science from Auburn University, a master's in secondary education from Wilmington University and a master's economics and entrepreneurship for educators from the University of Delaware. She has worked for the past five years as a social studies teacher at Seaford Senior High School and was a previous Seaford School District social studies teacher of the year.

— Tacy Steele, new special education teacher. Steele has a bachelor’s in psychology from Salisbury University and a master's in elementary education from Wilmington University. She has worked for the past 20 years as a teacher in the Laurel School District, including language arts, social studies and special education.

— Susan Sutton, new reading specialist. Sutton holds a bachelor’s in communications from the University of Scranton and a master’s in teaching literacy from Touro College. She has worked for 13 years as a reading specialist, substitute teacher and private tutor in New York, and previously worked as a teaching assistant, learning center director, and English teacher in New York and Pennsylvania.

— Nicole Vadnais, new art teacher, photography and yearbook. Vadnais has a bachelor’s in art education from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and a master’s in art education from Delaware State University. She has worked for the past five years as a visual art teacher at Seaford High School, and previously worked for seven years as a sculpture teacher at Milford High School and for two years as a photography instructor at Delaware Technical Community College.

— Michael Weyrauch, new social studies teacher. Weyrauch holds a bachelor’s in history from Ursinus College and is completing his master’s in education from the American College of Education. He has worked for nine years as a social studies teacher at Postlethwait Middle School in the Caesar Rodney School District and for one year as a history teacher with the Collier County School District in Florida.