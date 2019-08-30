The Delmarva Forestry Seminar, hosted by multiple agencies, will return this year after several years on hiatus, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at the Wor-Wic Community College, 32000 Campus Drive, Salisbury.

Agencies involved include the University of Maryland Extension, Maryland Forest Service, Delaware Forest Service, Virginia Division of Forestry, The Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay and the University of Delaware Cooperative Extension.

The seminar is geared to woodland landowners, Maryland-Delaware master loggers, licensed tree experts and forestry professionals. Concurrent sessions will be offered to help meet the needs for continuing education credits, for Society of American Foresters, MD-DE Master Loggers, Licensed Tree Experts and International Society of Arboriculture. Sessions will include topics such as tree care, forest products, wildlife management techniques for quail and woodcock, chainsaw maintenance, truck inspection, forest health, conservation easements and forest stewardship. Participants will have an opportunity to meet professional foresters, wildlife managers, loggers and conservationists who will be available to answer questions and provide expertise for future management planning.

The format of the seminar will be morning educational sessions at Wor-Wic Community College followed by a bus tour of the Delaware Wild Lands, Great Cypress Swamp in the afternoon. Lunch is included along with bus transportation to the Great Cypress Swamp. The Great Cypress Swamp, located near Gumboro, has a history of agriculture and forestry. Delaware Wild Lands has stewarded the land for years, and will teach its approach to conservation, blending tradition and innovation.

Registration is $50 per person or $80 for two and includes morning education sessions, written materials, field tour, bus transportation, snacks and lunch.

Registration is due Sept. 16 to go.umd.edu/DFStix or 410-827-8056.

A complete agenda is available at go.umd.edu/DFS.

For more, call 410-827-8056 or email akedmene@umd.edu.