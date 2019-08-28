The Nanticoke Physician Network welcomed Aaron Herrera Gonzalez to its active medical staff.

Herrera Gonzalez specializes in obstetrics and gynecology and is accepting new patients at Nanticoke Women’s Health, 100 Rawlins Drive, Seaford.

Herrera Gonzalez completed medical school at the Universidad De Monterrey Medical School in Monterrey, Mexico. He completed his residency within the St. Luke’s University Health Network in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Hererra Gonzalez is fluent in Spanish.

To schedule an appointment, call 990-3300.