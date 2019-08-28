The Delaware Department of Transportation announced the closure of Governor Stockley Road, between Bethesda and Zoar roads, Georgetown, from 5 a.m. Sept. 16 until 11:45 p.m. Sept. 18.

Delmarva Central Railroad will be resurfacing and doing general maintenance on its railroad crossing.

Northbound detour route is Governor Stockley Road to Bethesda Road onto Zoar Road and return to Governor Stockley Road.

Southbound detour route is Governor Stockley Road to Zoar Road onto Bethesda Road and back to Governor Stockley Road.

Detour signage will be posted.