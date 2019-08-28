Sen. Chris Coons, D-Delaware, released a statement Aug. 28 after Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Georgia, announced he will retire at the end of this year.

“Sen. Johnny Isakson is one of the most honorable, decent and capable people with whom I have ever served,” said Coons. “Johnny has been more than a colleague to me; he’s been a mentor, a legislative partner, a confidant, and a real friend. Johnny embodies what all senators should seek to be: a principled legislator who works relentlessly for his constituents and builds bridges and relationships with his colleagues for the good of our country.”

“Despite coming from different states and different political backgrounds, Johnny and I have found ways to work together on important issues,” said Coons. “He has fought tirelessly for our veterans, has led the Senate Ethics Committee with a great balance of character and common sense, and has been a positive partner in legislating on issues from education to workforce skills, from supporting our home states’ poultry industries to championing more effective and transparent U.S. foreign aid. Johnny is part of the glue that holds the Senate together, and it’s difficult for me to imagine the Senate without him.”

“I look forward to serving in the Senate with Johnny for the rest of this year, but I also look forward to many more years of friendship with him, Dianne and his entire family,” said Coons.