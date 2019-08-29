Portion of Fleatown Road closed

Delaware State Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was discovered along the side of a Lincoln road.

The investigation began around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, August 28, when troopers were dispatched to Fleatown Road, for a report of a victim that was found deceased on the side of the roadway.

The victim will be turned over to the Delaware Division of Forensic Science, where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.

The investigation is in its early stages. Further information will be released as it becomes available.

Fleatown Road between, East Holly Drive and Clendaniel Pond Road, remain closed at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective J. King at 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.