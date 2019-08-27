A 66-year-old woman was killed on Atlanta Road.

UPDATE: Delaware State Police have identified the name of the driver who died in an August 27 crash in Seaford as 66-year-old Linda J. Eskridge.

The Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal crash that occurred in Seaford.

The incident occurred around 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 27, as a 2017 Honda CRV and a 2011 Chevrolet Traverse were stopped on Atlanta Road, west of Bucks Branch Road, at the direction of a flagger, who was working in conjunction with a roadside tree maintenance company.

At the same time, a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound on Atlanta Road, approaching the stopped vehicles at full speed. For unknown reasons, the operator of the pickup failed to perceive the stopped vehicles and struck the rear of the Traverse. The impact caused the Traverse to strike the rear of the CRV.

The pickup continued in a northwesterly direction and struck the front of the CRV before driving off the edge of the roadway, into some roadside foliage.

The operator of the CRV, a 29-year-old Seaford female, was properly restrained. She was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A one-year-old child was also in the vehicle, properly retrained and uninjured.

The operator of the Traverse, a 66-year-old Seaford female, was also properly restrained. She was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased. Her name is being withheld, pending the notification of next of kin.

The operator of the pickup, a 24-year-old Seaford male, was not properly restrained. He was transported to Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, where he was treated and released with non-life threatening injuries.

Atlanta Road in the area of Bucks Branch Road was closed for approximately three hours while the crash was investigated and cleared.vThe crash continues remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit.