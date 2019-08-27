As part of national Thank a Police Officer Day on Sept. 21, Nanticoke Health Services is once again collecting thank-you cards from community members for local police officers.

“Thank a Police Officer Day” was created in 2012 by the Whole Truth Project and is observed nationally as an opportunity for the community to come together to show its appreciation.

Delmarva Supports Law Enforcement is a group that coordinates the adoption of local police departments by individuals and businesses. Nanticoke is collecting thank-you cards for law enforcement agencies in Blades, Bridgeville, Delmar, Federalsburg, Georgetown, Greenwood, Laurel, Seaford, Delaware State Police Troop 5 in Bridgeville and Delaware State Police Troop 4 in Georgetown.

Notes will be collected Sept. 4-16 at Nanticoke Memorial Hospital, 801 Middleford Road, Seaford; Allen Cancer Care Center at Nanticoke, 701 Middleford Road, Seaford; Nanticoke Health Pavilion Seaford at Mears, 200 Rawlins Drive; Seaford City Hall, 414 High St.; Laurel Immediate Care, 30549 Sussex Highway; and Georgetown Immediate Care, 503 W. Market St.

Participants can bring their own cards or use blank notecards and pens at each location. Those unable to visit one of the collection sites can submit a thank-you note at nanticoke.org/givethanks.