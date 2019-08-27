Grotto Pizza recently donated $1,932 to sponsor the Wilmington police and fire departments in the Battle of the Badges Softball Tournament that was held Aug. 25 at Frawley Stadium in Wilmington.

The tournament is held annually to celebrate the bravery of the first responders who support, serve and protect Wilmington.

Dominick Pulieri, founder of Grotto Pizza, is a longtime supporter of the Wilmington police and fire departments. The contribution went toward the purchase of uniforms for the team and players.

