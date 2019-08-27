Sen. Tom Carper visited patients at the Fresenius Kidney Care Milford dialysis center Aug. 22, where he learned about life-sustaining dialysis treatment and met people living with kidney failure.

Patients shared their individual stories with Carper, discussing the effects of kidney failure and its impact on their lives and their families. Carper also spoke with the Fresenius Kidney Care team about the treatment they provide, including the option to administer treatment at home with home dialysis and other advancements that are being made to improve patient care.

“Today I learned about the challenges that patients with kidney disease face and the obstacles they have to overcome on a daily basis,” said Carper. “Though treatments are difficult, it was encouraging to see how hopeful the patients are and to learn more about the innovative, life-sustaining work that Fresenius Kidney Care is doing in this space.”

Fresenius Medical Care North America, the parent company of Fresenius Kidney Care, works to improve health outcomes for patients living with kidney failure and chronic kidney disease beyond the walls of the dialysis centers. The company uses an integrated care approach to achieve positive patient-centered outcomes. The visit provided Carper the opportunity to see these advancements in action.

“It was a pleasure to host Sen. Carper today and have him interact with patients who are affected by kidney disease to hear their stories and learn more about the care that we provide,” said Clinic Manager Andrew Neilio. “Fresenius Kidney Care is a patient-centered facility, and we are excited by the opportunity to share our commitment to enhancing treatment options that put our patients first.”

For more, visit freseniuskidneycare.com.