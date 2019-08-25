25-year-old Kaleb R. Lemaire charged

Delaware State Police arrested a Milton man after a domestic incident.

Around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 24, troopers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Bangor Lane, in Milton, for a report of a male threatening a female with a handgun. According to police, 25-year-old Kaleb R. Lemaire had been involved in an argument with his girlfriend and pointed a handgun at her, threatening to shoot her. The victim was able to flee the residence uninjured.

Responding troopers found Lemaire in a vehicle adjacent to the residence and took him into custody without incident. A handgun was located in the yard.

Lemaire was charged with possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, terroristic threatening and possession of a firearm while under the influence. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $68,000 secured bail.