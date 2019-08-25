Archibald is available for the adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA.

Archibald was found stray and emaciated on the streets of New Castle.

After recovering, Archibald has shown nothing but affection to the people who took care of him. He loves attention and taking leisurely walks with anyone who will take him. Archibald has done well with other dogs and is kid-friendly.

Archibald is an 8-year-old who finds the shelter to be quite overwhelming. He needs a home and a family as soon as possible. He's available for adoption at the Brandywine Valley SPCA's New Castle campus.