55-year-old Joseph S. Sanders, of Wilmington, arrested

Delaware State Police arrested a Wilmington man after he led them on a pursuit in a stolen truck.

The incident occurred around 7:35 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, when troopers observed a Dodge Ram traveling at a high rate of speed on Broadkill Road, approaching Coastal Highway, in Milton. A traffic stop was initiated but the driver continued to accelerate and committing multiple traffic violations, including reckless driving.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop on Herring Branch Road, in Lincoln, after traveling through a field and damaging crops. The operator, 55-year-old Joseph S. Sanders, got out of the truck and fled on foot, but troopers were able to apprehend him a short distance away without further incident.

It was learned that the vehicle Sanders was driving was reported stolen. He was also wanted in connection with two thefts from motor vehicles in the Milton area, in which he caused damage to the vehicles by forcing entry, as well as had active burglary warrants from Fish & Wildlife Natural Resources Police and an active capias out of Sussex County Family Court. Sanders' drivers license was suspended and a search of the vehicle found about 2.4 grams of marijuana.

Sanders was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, felony disregarding a police officer signal, two counts of theft, three counts of criminal mischief, resisting arrest, driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and a long list of traffic offenses. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $15,093 cash-only bond.