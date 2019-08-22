The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor 14 special programs at sites across the state during September.

Except where noted, all programs are free and open to the public.

— Elected Chief Dennis Coker of the Lenapé Indian Tribe of Delaware: 1 p.m. Sept. 2, The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. Chief Coker will discuss the tribe’s history and its continuing presence in Delaware. Part of an annual celebration of Native American culture featuring the Lenapé Indian Tribe of Delaware. 744-5054.

— “The Importance of Regalia in Native American Culture”: 2:30 p.m. Sept. 2, Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S. New St. Native American flutist Bo Harris returns to the museum to discuss “regalia” or traditional clothing in Native American ceremonies. 739-3262.

— “Lost Off Lewes: The British Warship DeBraak”: 9 a.m. Sept. 5, 12, 19 and 26, Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Guided tours explore the history, artifacts and surviving hull section of this 18th-century shipwreck. $10. Must register: hca_zmevents@state.de.us, 645-1148.

— “Celebrating Native American Music”: 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sept. 7, Johnson Victrola Museum. The flute is one of the most popular instruments in Native American music. Flutemaker Bob Willasch will demonstrate how to make the instruments, and visitors will have an opportunity to decorate their own versions. 739-3262.

— “Today’s Lenapé: An Archaeologist Considers Material Aspects of Contemporary Lenapé Culture”: 1 p.m. Sept. 7, The Old State House. Delaware State Parks archaeologist John McCarthy will discuss the uses of the material world to express identity and values in contemporary Lenapé culture including places that are important to the tribe; the importance of regalia and the pow-wow tradition; and traditions of family, hospitality and more. 744-5054.

— “Celebrating Lenapé Heritage”: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 14, The Old State House. Ninth annual event featuring the Lenapé Indian Tribe of Delaware as they celebrate their culture and long existence in Delaware through art, displays, demonstrations and music. 744-5054.

— “21st Annual Chautauqua Tent Show — The 1960s in Delaware: A Decade of Turmoil and Transformation”: 11:45 a.m. Sept. 19, Lewes History Museum, 101 Adams Ave. Full schedule of activities beginning at 11:45 a.m. culminating with performances by the following American Historical Theatre actor/historians Keith Henley as Martin Luther King Jr. at 6 p.m. and Bob Gleason as Lyndon B. Johnson at 7:15 p.m. 645-1148 or 645-7670.

— “21st Annual Chautauqua Tent Show — The 1960s in Delaware: A Decade of Turmoil and Transformation”: 1 p.m. Sept. 20, Lewes History Museum. Full schedule of activities beginning at 1 p.m. culminating with a screening of the documentary “Good Ol’ Freda” about the Beatles secretary at 7:15 p.m. 645-1148 or 645-7670.

— “21st Annual Chautauqua Tent Show — The 1960s in Delaware: A Decade of Turmoil and Transformation”: 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Lewes History Museum. Full schedule of activities beginning at 1 p.m. culminating with a dance/concert featuring music by the 1960s Revival Band at 6 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to dress in their best ’60s attire. 645-1148 or 645-7670.

— “Caesar Rodney in his Own Words”: 2 p.m. Sept. 22, New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St. Historical play about Delaware patriot Caesar Rodney by museum historic-site interpreter David Price. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs and bug spray. Free. Reservations recommended: 323-4453.

— “Creating the Navy on the Delaware”: 2 p.m. Sept. 28, Zwaanendael Museum. Presentation by Bill Manthorpe, retired U.S. Navy captain and author. Part one of a four-part lecture series, “Delaware’s Maritime Heritage.” Free. Must register: 645-1148.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov.