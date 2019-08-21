Westside Family Healthcare, 1020 Forrest Ave., Dover, will host a community block party and health screening event from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 22.

The event, called Growing Healthy Families, will take place in the Gateway Shopping Center at Westside Family Healthcare’s Dover health center. There will be a farmer’s market, health screenings, kid’s activities, backpack giveaway and school supplies, for free, along with the Food Bank of Delaware’s Mobile Pantry giving out free boxes of food.

The family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Community members will have an opportunity to receive free screenings for body mass index, blood pressure and oral health. Families that participate in health screenings can leave with a bag of fresh fruits and vegetables from the market.

“Community events, like Growing Healthy Families, connect residents to critical resources and services to help them live a healthy life,” said Lolita A. Lopez, president and CEO of Westside Family Healthcare. “As a community health center serving families for over 30 years, we know that it takes more than just a visit to the doctor’s office to improve health outcomes within a community. It takes collaborative partnerships and shared resources that address the social determinants of health. Together, we can build a healthier neighborhood.”

Westside’s sponsors for this year’s event include Christiana Care Health System, M&T Bank, Nemours Children’s Health System, UnitedHealthcare, Brown Skin Too Foundation, Highmark Delaware, WSFS, AmeriHealth Caritas, Navient Foundation and Bayhealth.

For more, visit westsidehealth.org.