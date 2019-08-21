The 43rd Gary P. Lister Bottle and Cork 10 Miler and 5K will step off at 7:30 a.m. Sept. 7 on Dagsworthy Street in Dewey Beach.

“The Bottle and Cork Race began in 1977 and remains one of the oldest running competitions in the state,” said race director Wayne Kursh. “The race course has changed over the years from a half marathon to a 10-mile run. Seventeen years ago, the race was renamed in honor of Gary P. Lister who was a school teacher and worked at the Bottle and Cork. This is an annual, historic, running event.”

Proceeds go to the Sussex Consortium.

Registration for the 10 Miler is $45, the 5K $25, before Sept. 5. After Sept. 5, price increases to $50 and $30, respectively.

To register, visit races2run.com.