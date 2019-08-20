The Second Street Players will hold auditions for its holiday show, “Elf The Musical,” from 5 to 7 p.m. Aug. 25 and 27 at the Riverfront Theatre, 2 S. Walnut St., Milford.

Those auditioning will be asked to read from the script and should be prepared to sing a Broadway-style song a cappella which demonstrates vocal range. Actors needed are one male age 12-16 and various males and females 15 and older. Specific roles include Michael, male, age 12-16; Buddy, male, age 25-40; Walter, male, age 45 and older; Emily, female, age 30-40; and Jovie, female, age 25-35.

In “Elf The Musical,” Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is a human, until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Show dates for “Elf The Musical” are planned for three weekends: Nov. 29-30 and Dec. 1; Dec. 6-8; and Dec. 13-15.

Those interested but unable to attend a scheduled audition should contact Director Tammy Crawford at 359-4097.

For more, visit secondstreetplayers.com.